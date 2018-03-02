Trump fires back at comedian Alec Baldwin

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump isn't pleased with Alec Baldwin's latest comment that impersonating the president is "agony," and is suggesting Saturday Night Live replace the comedian.

"Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!," Trump tweeted.

Baldwin responded in a series of tweets.

"Agony though it may be, I'd like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago (sic). You know. The Good Stuff. That we've all been waiting for."

Baldwin also tweeted that he was "Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library" and suggested that it would contain a live Twitter feed and "a little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars." In a third tweet, he asked that first lady Melania Trump stop calling him to ask for tickets to "Saturday Night Live."

Baldwin, a Democratic activist, received an Emmy award for his running parody last year on Saturday Night Live, or SNL. But he tells The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn't enjoy it: "Every time I do it now, it's like agony. Agony. I can't."