National Arts Centre unveils lineup for 50th anniversary

OTTAWA — The National Arts Centre is celebrating its upcoming 50th anniversary next year with programming that reflects its past.

Former artistic directors Robert Lepage, Denis Marleau and Peter Hinton will be among the talents returning to the NAC in the lead-up to its milestone birthday on June 2, 2019.

Billed as a curation of the "best musicals, comedies and dramas from across Canada," highlights include a staging of "The Hockey Sweater: A Musical" based on the short story by Roch Carrier, launching on Dec. 5, and Joni Mitchell's "The Fiddle and the Drum" by Alberta Ballet starting on May 15, 2019.

"Quills," a collaboration between Lepage and Jean-Pierre Cloutier, debuts Oct. 3, while the National Arts Centre Orchestra will also perform more than 40 concerts with "elite classical artists and pop and Broadway stars."

