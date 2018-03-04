Exit poll shows Swiss reject plan to end mandatory TV fees
A
A
Share via Email
GENEVA — An exit poll suggests that Swiss voters have handily rejected a proposal brought by free-market advocates to end mandatory fees to finance publicly supported TV and radio programming
The vote Sunday is being widely watched by broadcasters across Europe.
Publicly supported RTS radio, citing an exit poll by the gfs.bern agency, says first projections show 71
If that result holds, it's a blow for far-right populists who sought an end to the fees, arguing that the publicly supported broadcasters have an overly dominant position in Swiss media.
Fee proponents say the Swiss should support domestic broadcasters and programming.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs