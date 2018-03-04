Frances McDormand wins best actress Oscar
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Frances McDormand capped an awards season of accolades with the biggest one of all: an Oscar for best actress.
After sweeping trophies at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, Independent Spirit and BAFTA ceremonies, McDormand won for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
She played Mildred Hayes, a hardened woman seeking justice for her daughter's murder in the crime drama.
McDormand rarely does anything A-list actresses are known to do: wear designer gowns, walk red carpets or politic during awards season. Yet she collected all the biggest trophies.
"I don't do everything, as you know," she said backstage. "I don't show up all the time. I only show up when I can and when I want to."
At the Spirit awards on Oscar eve, McDormand said it had been hard not to swear the last couple months because "this awards convention goes on (expletive) forever."
After offering thanks on Sunday night, McDormand turned serious and said, "Now I want to get some perspective."
She asked all the other female nominees in every category to stand up in the audience.
"Meryl, if you do it, everyone else will," she said to best-actress nominee Meryl Streep, who sat in the front row of the Dolby Theatre.
"Look around everybody, because we all have stories to tell and projects that need to be financed," McDormand said, urging the decision-makers not to talk about proposals at the post-show parties but to meet in the office.
Backstage, she noted the Time's Up movement that took hold at the Golden Globes in January.
"We're going to be one of the small industries that try to make a difference," McDormand said. "I think $21 million in the legal
McDormand picked up her trophy that she had set down backstage, thrust it upside down in the air and marched out of the room.
She beat out Sally Hawkins of "The Shape of Water," Margot Robbie of "I, Tonya," Saoirse Ronan of "Lady Bird," and 21-time nominee Streep of "The Post."
It was the second Oscar win for McDormand. Her first came in 1996 for "Fargo," directed by her husband Joel Coen and his brother Ethan.
__
For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
Most Popular
-
'Shattered hearts:’ Fundraiser launched for family of 11-year-old Lower Sackville fire victim
-
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
Canadian Oscar nominees reveal secrets from 'The Shape of Water' set
-