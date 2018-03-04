'The Shape of Water' wins best picture Oscar
LOS ANGELES — The Cold War fantasy film "The Shape of Water" is the winner of the best picture Academy Award.
Director Guillermo del Toro's film has been considered one of the front-runners for the evening's top
It stars Sally Hawkins as a mute janitor who falls in love with an aquatic creature kept captive in a government lab.
Del Toro also won for best director. He dedicated the win to young filmmakers around the world.
