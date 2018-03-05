Conspiracy charges filed against 2 lawyers for Suge Knight
LOS ANGELES — One current and one former attorney for rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight have been indicted on charges including conspiring to bribe potential witnesses in his upcoming murder trial.
Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Monday that Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper were also charged with three other felony counts.
The indictment says Fletcher attempted to pay off witnesses who could provide
Knight remains jailed while awaiting trial for running over two men in January 2015, killing one.
The attorneys were released Monday on their own recognizance after a court appearance. They're scheduled to be arraigned March 16.
Culpepper, and Fletcher's attorney Mark Geragos, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
