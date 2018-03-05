Journalists to review news sites in Brill's new venture.

NEW YORK — The founder of Court TV and the Brill's Content magazine about journalism is behind a new effort to sniff out fake news.

Brill and partner Gordon Crovitz said Monday they've secured funding for NewsGuard, a company that will use journalists to analyze news and information websites . Reviews of some 7,500 sites will let consumers know which are reliable and which have planted false stories. Crovitz is a former publisher of the Wall Street Journal.

Brill said NewsGuard is expected to be available this fall. Each description of a website will tell its history, the owners and editors and whether the veracity of its articles have been questioned.