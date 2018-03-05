Review: Odd lack of suspense permeates 'Day She Disappeared'
A
A
Share via Email
"The Day She Disappeared" (Sarah Crichton Books/Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Christobel Kent
A
Natalie "Nat" Cooper grows concerned when she doesn't hear from Beth Maxwell, her best friend and co-worker at the local pub who had taken some time off to care for her ailing mother. Natalie knows Beth is a bit flighty, loves to party and often has a different boyfriend every week. It seems in character for Beth to text her boss saying that she's met the love of her life and won't be returning. Nat believes something has happened to her friend. Others shrug off Beth's disappearance, even when it's obvious that she isn't at her mother's. After all, as more than one person says, things often happen to "women like that."
The police dismiss Nat's concern as they concentrate on finding what happened to Oliver Mason, a young man whose body was pulled out of the river and who has a link to Beth. Meanwhile, 92-year-old Victor Powell, who was one of Beth's
"The Day She Disappeared" meanders, guided by characters that are, at best, barely shaped and, at worst, uninteresting. Set in an unnamed British village, Kent still showcases the English countryside and its weirs.
An odd lack of suspense permeates the story, and it's only in the last 65 pages that the plot heats up and a sense of menace finally flows through the denouement.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
Most Popular
-
Police dog finds injured man in woods after Nova Scotia car crash
-
'Shattered hearts:’ Fundraiser launched for family of 11-year-old Lower Sackville fire victim
-
'I wasn't safe:' Sackville woman files complaint after being sent from hospital in mental health crisis
-