San Francisco considers removing statue some call racist

San Francisco's arts commission is considering removing a statue that some say is degrading to Native Americans.

The "Early Days" sculpture depicts a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and Catholic missionary. It is part of the Pioneer Monument cluster near City Hall that depicts the founding of California.

The arts commission started the removal process after demonstrators clashed over the removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August.

The commission is scheduled to discuss the sculpture Monday and has the final say on its fate.

The Historic Preservation Commission agreed in February to its removal with the condition that a plaque be placed to explain why it was removed.