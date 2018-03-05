Tennessee museum donates record collection to university
A
A
Share via Email
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Tennessee museum has donated more than 3,500 vinyl LPs and 1,200 78 rpm records to East Tennessee State University.
The donation was given to the Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies program in the university's Department of Appalachian Studies for preservation and study.
The rare, vintage records were donated from the Appalachian Cultural Music Association and its Mountain Music Museum in Kingsport.
Museum Executive Director Rick Dollar says the collection was given to the museum several years ago, but it doesn't have space for them all. Dollar says the museum wants to see the records used for educational purposes.
The collection includes recordings by artists such as The Carter Family, Bill Monroe and Jimmie Rodgers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
Most Popular
-
'People really do care:' Donations to cover money stolen from Hope For Wildlife
-
Canadian Oscar nominees reveal secrets from 'The Shape of Water' set
-
'I wasn't safe:' Sackville woman files complaint after being sent from hospital in mental health crisis
-
'Shattered hearts:’ Fundraiser launched for family of 11-year-old Lower Sackville fire victim