The Latest: Bill Cosby arrives at court for pretrial hearing

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The Latest on a pretrial hearing in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived in court for the start of a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case.

The 80-year-old comedian entered a suburban Philadelphia courtroom Monday on the arm of his spokesman.

Cosby's lawyers are trying to prevent dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial. Prosecutors want to call as many as 19 women to the witness stand in an attempt to show Cosby engaged in a five-decade pattern of drugging and harming women.

Cosby is charged with assaulting a former Temple University women's basketball administrator at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

Monday's hearing comes less than two weeks after the death of his 44-year-old daughter from kidney disease.

