AGO warns of possible 'ticket scams' for 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario is warning patrons to beware of possible ticket scams for its massively popular exhibit "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors."
In a post on its Twitter account, the AGO notes it's "the only authorized seller of Infinity Mirrors tickets."
It adds: "Visitors may be asked to show ID and risk being disappointed by ticket scams and being denied admittance to the exhibition, due to unauthorized duplication or sale of a ticket."
The AGO is the only Canadian stop for the smash contemporary art show, which has become a sensation on Instagram.
The exhibit features mirror-lined rooms with kaleidoscopic environments alongside the artist's works.
Timed-entry tickets first went on sale to the public in January and quickly sold out.
On Tuesday, the AGO released a new block of tickets.
Patrons have taken to social media to vent their frustrations about having to wait in long ticket-purchase queues online.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
Most Popular
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
Ellen Roseman: Dollarama customer short-changed by murky refund policy
-
Deadly fire in Halifax was caused by electrical fault in basement: fire chief
-