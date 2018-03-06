Entertainment

AGO warns of possible 'ticket scams' for 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit

A woman looks at Yayoi Kusama's "Love Forever," part of the "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors," exhibit at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario is warning patrons to beware of possible ticket scams for the massively popular exhibit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario is warning patrons to beware of possible ticket scams for its massively popular exhibit "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors."

In a post on its Twitter account, the AGO notes it's "the only authorized seller of Infinity Mirrors tickets."

It adds: "Visitors may be asked to show ID and risk being disappointed by ticket scams and being denied admittance to the exhibition, due to unauthorized duplication or sale of a ticket."

The AGO is the only Canadian stop for the smash contemporary art show, which has become a sensation on Instagram.

The exhibit features mirror-lined rooms with kaleidoscopic environments alongside the artist's works.

Timed-entry tickets first went on sale to the public in January and quickly sold out.

On Tuesday, the AGO released a new block of tickets.

Patrons have taken to social media to vent their frustrations about having to wait in long ticket-purchase queues online.

