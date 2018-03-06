Box Office Top 20: 'Black Panther' No. 1 with $66.3 million
LOS ANGELES — Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther" held the No. 1 spot at the box office for the third week in a row by a wide margin over new openers "Red Sparrow" and "Death Wish."
"Black Panther" added $66.3 million in its third weekend, bringing its domestic total to a staggering $501.7 million.
The R-rated Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller "Red Sparrow" finished a distant second with $16.9 million, while the Bruce Willis actioner "Death Wish" opened in third place with $13 million.
The comedy "Game Night" took fourth with $10.4 million in its second weekend, and Sony's family friendly "Peter Rabbit" came in fifth with $10 million in weekend four.
1. "Black Panther," Disney, $66,306,935, 4,084 locations, $16,236 average, $501,706,972, 3 Weeks.
2. "Red Sparrow," 20th Century Fox, $16,853,422, 3,056 locations, $5,515 average, $16,853,422, 1 Week.
3. "Death Wish," MGM, $13,010,267, 2,847 locations, $4,570 average, $13,010,267, 1 Week.
4. "Game Night," Warner Bros., $10,412,496, 3,502 locations, $2,973 average, $33,240,262, 2 Weeks.
5. "Peter Rabbit," Sony, $10,005,177, 3,607 locations, $2,774 average, $84,065,553, 4 Weeks.
6. "Annihilation," Paramount, $5,607,902, 2,112 locations, $2,655 average, $20,594,644, 2 Weeks.
7. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," Sony, $4,438,090, 2,313 locations, $1,919 average, $393,139,443, 11 Weeks.
8. "Fifty Shades Freed," Universal, $3,400,505, 2,614 locations, $1,301 average, $95,689,965, 4 Weeks.
9. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $2,703,357, 1,407 locations, $1,921 average, $164,644,800, 11 Weeks.
10. "Every Day," Orion Distribution Company, $1,542,354, 1,669 locations, $924 average, $5,243,159, 2 Weeks.
11. "The Shape of Water," Fox Searchlight, $1,461,602, 832 locations, $1,757 average, $57,455,578, 14 Weeks.
12. "The 15:17 To Paris," Warner Bros., $1,413,755, 1,803 locations, $784 average, $34,961,971, 4 Weeks.
13. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $1,274,194, 770 locations, $1,655 average, $52,044,383, 17 Weeks.
14. "The Post," 20th Century Fox, $937,658, 671 locations, $1,397 average, $80,392,627, 11 Weeks.
15. "Call Me By Your Name," Sony Pictures Classics, $783,227, 914 locations, $857 average, $16,909,289, 15 Weeks.
16. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $696,160, 913 locations, $762 average, $55,550,377, 15 Weeks.
17. "Phantom Thread," Focus Features, $628,525, 715 locations, $879 average, $20,162,689, 10 Weeks.
18. "Lady Bird," A24, $568,742, 710 locations, $801 average, $48,321,868, 18 Weeks.
19. "I, Tonya," Neon Rated, $552,389, 511 locations, $1,081 average, $28,941,484, 13 Weeks.
20. "Winchester," Lionsgate, $516,392, 576 locations, $897 average, $24,545,230, 5 Weeks.
Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.
