Latin hitmaker Residente to receive BMI Champion Award
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Grammy-winning Latin rapper Residente will receive the BMI Champion Award at the BMI Latin Awards this month.
The performing rights organization says in a statement Tuesday that Residente will be the first act to receive the
Residente is best known for his work in the Puerto Rican rap group Calle 13. He is the most decorated Latin Grammy act of all time with 24 wins.
Residente's self-titled solo debut, released last year, won him a Grammy in January. He will receive the BMI
"Despacito" hitmaker Luis Fonsi will earn the BMI President's Award at the event, which
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
Most Popular
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
Ellen Roseman: Dollarama customer short-changed by murky refund policy
-
Deadly fire in Halifax was caused by electrical fault in basement: fire chief
-