Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 26-March 4
NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 26-March 4. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "Academy Awards," ABC, 26.54 million.
2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.75 million.
3. "Live From the Red Carpet" (7:30-8 p.m., Sunday), ABC, 13.13 million.
4. "NCIS," CBS, 12.46 million.
5. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 12.42 million.
6. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 12.32 million.
7. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.84 million.
8. "Bull," CBS, 10.7 million.
9. "Live From the Red Carpet" (7-7:30 p.m., Sunday), ABC, 10 million.
10. "This is Us," NBC, 9.74 million.
11. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.06 million.
12. "Mom," CBS, 8.95 million.
13. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 8.27 million.
14. "Survivor," CBS, 8.19 million.
15. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 8 million.
16. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 7.83 million.
17. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.52 million.
18. "Chicago Med," NBC, 7.28 million.
19. "MacGyver," CBS, 6.93 million.
20. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 6.82 million.
___
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
