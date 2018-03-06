Playboy Mansion to get protected status under deal with city
LOS ANGELES — The new owner of the Playboy Mansion has agreed to maintain the facade in its original condition under an agreement with the city of Los Angeles.
Daren Metropoulos entered into a permanent protection covenant for the 5-acre (2-hectare) property he bought for $100 million. He agreed to not demolish the 20,000-square-foot (1858-sq. meter) main residence as he proceeds with plans to connect the mansion and its grounds to his 2-acre plot next door.
The deal, announced Tuesday by Councilman Paul Koretz, will remain in effect for future owners. City News Service says the designation stops short of giving the building landmark status.
Hugh Hefner, who died last year, bought the estate in 1971 and made it into the epicenter of his Playboy brand and one of the world's most famous homes.
