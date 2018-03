Skylarks spared Ed Sheeran concert, trees not so lucky

BERLIN — Organizers say a concert by British singer Ed Sheeran at an airport in western Germany has been moved following concern about the impact on the local skylark population.

Jonas Rohde, a spokesman for production company FKP Scorpio, said Tuesday it respected concerns voiced for the birds' welfare and had decided to move the event from Essen airport to nearby Duesseldorf.

The July 22 concert is expected to draw more than 80,000 fans to the Duesseldorf trade fairground.