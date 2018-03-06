Entertainment

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 4, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

2. Coco (2017)

3. Lady Bird

4. Darkest Hour

5. Murder On the Orient Express

6. The Shape of Water

7. Pitch Perfect 3

8. Thor: Ragnarok

9. I, Tonya

10. Ferdinand

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Lady Bird

2. Darkest Hour

3. The Florida Project

4. Just Getting Started

5. The Disaster Artist

6. My Friend Dahmer

7. Home Again (2017)

8. Ex Machina

9. Loving Vincent

10. The Square

