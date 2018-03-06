Trump jokes about low ratings for Oscars broadcast
WASHINGTON — Former reality TV star Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that the problem with the Oscars is "we don't have Stars anymore" — except for him. Just kidding, the president hastened to add.
Viewership of Sunday's Academy Awards broadcast plunged to a record-low viewership of 26.5 million people.
According to the Nielsen company, that's a 20
Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don't have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!"
Sunday's broadcast included a few barbs that host Jimmy Kimmel directed at the White House.
