Author of Nixon biography wins $50,000 history book prize
NEW YORK — A New York City historical society has named the biographer of former President Richard Nixon as the winner of its annual book prize.
The book, "Richard Nixon: The Life," drew headlines after author John Farrell discovered notes confirming that Nixon attempted to meddle with former President Lyndon B. Johnson's peace talks in Vietnam during the 1968 presidential election. The New York Times reports the New-York Historical Society's Barbara and David Zalaznick Book Prize carries a $50,000 cash award alongside the unofficial title of "American historian laureate."
Farrell said in a statement that journalists and scholars have been called on to defend the study of history, and that he is proud to receive the
The prize will be officially awarded on April 13.
