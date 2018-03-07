CBS' O'Donnell interviews Saudi Arabia's crown prince
NEW YORK — CBS' Norah O'Donnell is back from Saudi Arabia where she said Wednesday that she conducted the first U.S. television interview with that country's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for "60 Minutes."
The 32-year-old leader has taken steps to modernize his conservative country, including allowing women to drive, since becoming heir apparent to King Salman. He kept some rivals and leading Saudi citizens captive in a luxury hotel as he consolidated power. The crown prince is visiting Britain this week.
O'Donnell said it's the first U.S. television interview by a Saudi Arabian leader since 2005. It will air on "60 Minutes" on March 18.
Another morning show host, NBC's Megyn Kelly, has a network special this Friday with her interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
