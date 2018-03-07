HBO's Here and Now is very 2018 — woke despair, Trumpism and all: Schneller
The Show: Here and Now, Season 1, Episode 3 (HBO)
The Moment: Angsting
“There’s nothing shameful in admitting you’re depressed,” enlightened but bossy counselor Audrey (Holly Hunter) tells her enlightened but gloomy husband, self-help writer Greg (Tim Robbins), as they lie in bed.
“It’s not depression,” he replies. “It’s existential. It’s grief.”
“Over?” she asks.
“Life,” he says. “It went by so fast. I feel like everything is over now. Us. Our kids. The world.”
“It’s not over,” she says, her eyes searching his.
“A big chunk of it is,” he insists. “When I really felt like I was part of it and it was part of me, that’s gone. I haven’t figured out yet how to be old. I feel so irrelevant.”
“Honey, practise what you’ve preached your whole life,” she says. “Over a million copies sold. Be here now.”
“It’s a hell of a lot easier to make that argument when you’re 25,” he says.
The creator of this series, Alan Ball, made Six Feet Under, one of my all-time faves, as well as True Blood. So I’m going to keep watching, hoping his tale of this right-living-yet-not-happy couple, their three adult children whom they adopted from countries the U.S. abused, and their biological teenage daughter, eventually settles in and stops proffering egregiously theme-stating conversations like this one, and other such conversations about Trumpism and racism that demonstrate how woke/despairing/2018 we all are.
Ramon (Daniel Zovatto), the hunky gay son they adopted from Columbia, is seeing visions involving the number 11:11; and he’s seeing a therapist, Navid (Marwan Salama), who is a great character. So unlike Greg, I’m tempering my angst with hope that Ball knows what he’s doing, and is taking me somewhere better than this.
