Jason Aldean, Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line get ACM slots
NASHVILLE — Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and pop singer Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line will be performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April.
The ACMs announced the first round of performers Wednesday, which also included Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.
Rexha and Florida Georgia Line will be performing their hit crossover duet "Meant to Be," which has been a top hit on Billboard's Hot Country chart for 14 weeks straight.
The leading nominees this year include Chris Stapleton with eight nominations and Rhett with six nominations.
The 53rd ACM Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15.
