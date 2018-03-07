Jesmyn Ward a finalist for PEN/Faulkner award.
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Prize-winning author Jesmyn Ward is up for another fiction award.
Ward's novel "Sing, Unburied, Sing" is among five finalists announced Wednesday for the PEN/Faulkner prize. Ward won the National Book Award last fall and is a nominee for the National Book Critics Circle prize, to be announced next week.
The other PEN/Faulkner nominees are Hernan Diaz for "In The Distance," Samantha Hunt for "The Dark Dark," Achy Obejas for "The Tower of the Antilles" and Joan Silber for "Improvement." The winner, announced April 4, receives $15,000 and other nominees receive $5,000. Previous PEN/Faulkner winners include Philip Roth, Ann Patchett and E.L. Doctorow.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
Most Popular
-
'Peak' Vancouver? Eviction sparks shaming of Vancouver eatery whose owner soon to be without a home too
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
'Her soul has been crushed:' Community looks to help Sackville woman who survived tragic fire
-