Jughead and Archie heading to India to be a Bollywood film
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica are getting very far away from Riverdale. They're going to Bollywood.
Archie Comics and Graphic India say they're teaming up to create a Bollywood-style live-action film that reimagines the American suburban perpetual teens as Indian characters.
The companies are touting the film as the first international comic to be translated for Indian screens. No release date was announced.
Graphic India leader Sharad Devarajan says Archie comics have long been embraced by Indians and "now it's time to take them fully into Bollywood in an exciting new twist of a story."
The freckle-faced Archie first appeared in comic form in 1941 and went on to become an icon of wholesomeness. The characters are currently part of The CW's series "Riverdale."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
Most Popular
-
How did you do it? Halifax's Discovery Centre receiving interest from around the world
-
$1.7M award for B.C. couple after malicious prosecution by Canada Revenue Agency
-
Bruce McArthur was previously questioned, released by police in separate incident
-
Some Montrealers wear yellow badges to protest use of Jewish buses in borough