Music fans mourn end of British magazine NME's print edition
LONDON — British music magazine NME, which helped
Publisher Time Inc. UK said Wednesday that it will be "focusing investment on further expanding NME's digital audience." The final weekly edition will appear Friday.
Founded in 1952 as New Musical Express, the magazine became essential reading for fans and a coveted platform for musicians through the eras of Beatlemania, prog-rock, punk, indie and more.
News of its print demise triggered a wave of nostalgia from fans and bands with many tweeting images of their
Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg tweeted: "When I first started out, my ambitions were to make an album, tour America and be on the cover of the New Musical Express."
___
This story has been corrected to show the day of the announcement to Wednesday, not Tuesday.
