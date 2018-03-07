New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival
NEW YORK — Forty-six
The annual New York festival announced the feature film lineup for its 17th edition on Wednesday. Closing the festival will be the Showtime documentary "The Fourth Estate," in which filmmaker Liz Garbus captures the inner-workings of The New York Times following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
The festival's centerpiece will be the sci-fi romance "Zoe," from director Drake Doremus and starring Ewan McGregor and Lea Seydoux.
Also playing at Tribeca will be a documentary about Air Jordan sneakers, titled "Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1."
