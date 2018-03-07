Poet Lucie Brock-Broido dead at 61
NEW YORK — Lucie Brock-Broido, a prize-winning poet and educator, has died at age 61.
Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Wednesday that Brock-Broido died Tuesday at her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The cause of death was not immediately provided.
Brock-Broido was the author of four poetry books, most recently "Stay, Illusion," a finalist for the National Book Award and National Book Critics Circle prize. Her other
Brock-Broido was a Pittsburgh native and studied at Johns Hopkins University and Columbia University. Wallace Stevens was among her influences.
In a statement Wednesday, Knopf editor Deborah Garrison praised her "beautifully embroidered, fanciful language."
