Police: Runaway zebra killed by car in Phoenix suburb
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police say a zebra was killed when a number of the animals broke out of the grounds of an Arizona festival and were wandering on a nearby road.
The accident on Wednesday morning occurred near the grounds of the Chandler Ostrich Festival in a suburb of Phoenix.
Chandler police Sgt. Daniel Mejia says the SUV driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The Ostrich Festival, which will be held this weekend, attracts hundreds of thousands of people. Activities include ostrich races and ostrich-themed activities and a parade.
