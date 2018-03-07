The Latest: Man accused of Oscar theft to be released

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on criminal charges against a man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Academy Award (all times local):

4 p.m.

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance.

Terry Bryant pleaded not guilty to felony grand theft during his arraignment Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Deborah S. Brazil ruled the 47-year-old could be released without posting bail.

Brazil says Bryant does not pose a threat to the community.

Authorities say Bryant walked out of the Governors Ball Oscars after-party with the trophy on Sunday night and quickly gave it up when confronted by a photographer.

Bryant's attorney Daniel Brookman acknowledged Wednesday that his client can be seen on an Associated Press video holding McDormand's best actress statuette, but says there's a big difference between holding it and being convicted of grand theft.

___

1:10 p.m.

A lawyer for a man charged with stealing Frances McDormand's Academy Award says his client will fight the allegation.

Attorney Daniel Brookman acknowledged Wednesday that suspect Terry Bryant can be seen on an Associated Press video holding McDormand's best actress statuette.

But Brookman says there's a big difference between holding an Oscar and being convicted of a felony grand theft charge.

Authorities say Bryant walked out of the Governors Ball Oscars after-party with the trophy on Sunday night and quickly gave it up when confronted by a photographer.

Bryant, who is still in jail, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Brookman says Bryant will plead not guilty and ask for a reduction of his $20,000 bail.

___

12 a.m.

A man charged with swiping and taking off with Frances McDormand's Oscar during an Academy Awards after-party is set to make his first appearance in court.

Terry Bryant is expected to be arraigned in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Bryant with felony grand theft, a crime that could get him three years in prison.

The 47-year-old Bryant remains jailed on $20,000 bail. It's not clear if he has hired an attorney who can comment.

Authorities say Bryant took McDormand's best actress statuette Sunday night during the Governors Ball, the official post-Oscars party.

Associated Press video shows what appears to be Bryant walking out with the trophy and proudly holding it high.