Harlan Coben switches publishers, has 5-book deal
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — One of the world's top thriller writers, Harlan Coben, is changing publishers.
Grand Central Publishing told The Associated Press on Thursday that it had reached a 5-book deal with the author known for such
According to Grand Central, Coben's books have more than 70 million copies in print worldwide. He has also developed the TV series "The Five" and the upcoming Netflix drama "Safe," which premieres in April.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
Most Popular
-
Parents react to Halifax school board decision to keep schools open
-
'No justice' after Crown won't appeal acquittal in Colten Boushie shooting: Father
-
Police to be at Halifax schools after unspecified threats made against them
-
Vicky Mochama: Celina Caesar-Chavannes was right. Bernier does need to check his privilege.