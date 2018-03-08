Harlan Coben switches publishers, has 5-book deal

Grand Central Publishing told The Associated Press on Thursday that it had reached a 5-book deal with the author known for such bestsellers as "Fool Me Once" and "Tell No One." Coben will be reunited with Grand Central publisher and senior vice-president Ben Sevier, who worked with the author over the past decade at the Penguin Random House imprint Dutton. Coben's first novel with his new publisher, "Run Away," is scheduled for March 2019. Grand Central is a division of Hachette Book Group.