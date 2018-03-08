Jon Favreau to write, produce new 'Star Wars' series
NEW YORK — Jon Favreau will write and executive produce a live-action "Star Wars" series for the Walt Disney Co.'s planned streaming platform.
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says in a Thursday announcement that Favreau will oversee the new spinoff series. Disney is readying a streaming service to compete with Netflix, and it has
Favreau has been a Disney regular, having directed the first two "Iron Man" films for Marvel, helped produce several "Avengers" movies and directed 2016's "The Jungle Book." He's currently prepping a "Lion King" remake to be released in 2019.
He has some "Star Wars" experience, too, having provided a voice for "The Clone Wars" animated series.
