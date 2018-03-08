Michael B. Jordan says he will adopt inclusion rider

NEW YORK — Michael B. Jordan says that he will adopt inclusion riders for all projects produced by his production company.

In a message on Instagram on Wednesday, Jordan pledged to support "the women and men who are leading this fight." His announcement followed Frances McDormand's acceptance speech at Sunday's Oscars, where she urged the industry to adopt inclusion riders.

McDormand's comments brought new attention to the practice of contract addendums that require studios to hire a diverse crew and cast for a project.