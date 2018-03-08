Mina Shum's Meditation Park is an atypical homage to mothers

Mina Shum’s Meditation Park is a unique tribute to motherhood. After all, the tale of a 60-year-old matriarch who begins to reevaluate her maternal responsibilities after discovering a mysterious thong in her husband’s laundry isn’t a typical tearjerker about a munificent mom.

“It wasn’t my original intention for the film,” said Shum of her comedic homage to mothers — an idea that popped up only after her own mom made reference to a cheating husband as a “cat who caught a new fish.” “It just opened a door for a character. I saw a woman discovering a thong, I saw her trying to figure out what to do and I just sat down and wrote the script.”

But in the process the filmmaker also achieved something else — she spun a specific story about a Chinese immigrant family from East Vancouver that’s proven to appeal to all walks of life.

“That’s really what I was aiming for. I didn’t want to exclude anyone,” admitted Shum. “I’m very innocent in some ways, I believe humans do want stories and believe in heroes that don’t look like us. If you can watch a cartoon and pretend you’re a chicken, then there’s no reason why (you) can’t watch my film and go ‘I’m Maria.’”

Still, Meditation Park isn’t a story that’s often produced out of Hollywood. In fact, Shum has carved out a career crafting such movies in Canada and insists that Hollywood is certainly more challenging than Hollywood North when it comes to putting parity in motion pictures.

“I wasn’t born here but my experience is that you can have a Maria on screen as your hero and it’s no big deal,” said Shum of the difference between Canadian and American cinema. “We want the films to make money; we want people to see them but it’s not driven by the capitalist model; it’s driven by a cultural model.”

Shum gives credit to Canada’s government mandate to ensure representation in film and television by funding projects that promote cultural diversity.

“According to our official policy, we’re welcoming that so it means stories are being told,” said Shum, adding that quality narratives are still required to feed the machine. “If there’s no stories, it doesn’t matter how inclusive we are.”

ODES TO MOTHERS

Terms of Endearment (1983) — Centred on the strained relationship between strong-willed Shirley MacLaine and her disapproving daughter, this Oscar-winning hit reminded one reviewer that “it is women who are the nurturing forces who keep the world safe.”

The Kids are All Right (2010) — As a couple dealing with teens, Annette Bening and Julianne Moore may not run a traditional household but this Oscar-nominated dramedy does pay tribute to the universality of motherhood in all families.