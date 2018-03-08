Publisher of Franzen, Eugenides is stepping back

Farrar, Straus & Giroux president and publisher Jonathan Galassi has chosen Mitzi Angel to succeed him as publisher later this year. Angel currently heads Faber and Faber in London and has worked with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Rachel Cusk and numerous other authors. The publisher says in a Thursday statement that the 43-year-old will oversee editing and marketing at FSG. Galassi says in a statement that Angel is a gifted publisher "meant to work with us."