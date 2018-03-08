Shania Twain, Kate Upton to guest on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

LOS ANGELES — The 10th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is set to include high-octane visitors.

VH1 said Thursday that Shania Twain, Kate Upton, Christina Aguilera and Lena Dunham will serve as guest judges.

Among the other guest judges: Audra McDonald, Courtney Love, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Billy Eichner, Halsey, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Andrew Rannells and Padma Lakshmi .

Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen and Cheyenne Jackson will make special appearances on the show in which 14 drag queens compete for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a grand prize of $100,000.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" returns at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday, March 22. Each 90-minute episode will be followed by the post-show "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked."

