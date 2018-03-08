Vancouver Aquarium drops lawsuit against creator of critical documentary
A
A
Share via Email
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Aquarium has dropped its legal battle against a filmmaker whose documentary criticized its practices of keeping dolphins and whales in captivity.
The aquarium filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court in March 2016 against Gary Charbonneau alleging copyright infringement and breach of contract.
The court granted an injunction to the aquarium a month later to remove disputed content from the one-hour documentary called "Vancouver Aquarium Uncovered,'' which it claimed would cause irreparable harm to the facility.
But the Court of Appeal ruled last November that the aquarium failed to provide any evidence supporting the claim and highlighted freedom of expression while siding with Charbonneau.
The aquarium filed a notice of discontinuance this week for the ongoing copyright dispute.
This comes after the aquarium announced earlier this year that it would no longer display cetaceans at its facility.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
Most Popular
-
Winter storm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia with snow, high winds in forecast
-
Parents react to Halifax school board decision to keep schools open
-
This woman's immigration application took so long she died while waiting
-
Vicky Mochama: Celina Caesar-Chavannes was right. Bernier does need to check his privilege.