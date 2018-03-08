WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended March 4th .

FICTION

1. "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

2. "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

3. "The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

4. "Fox in Socks" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

5. "Dog Man and Cat Kid (Dog Man 4)" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

6. "Dr. Seuss's ABC" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

7. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

8. "Fifty Fifty" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

9. "Oh, the Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

10. "Are You My Mother?" by P.D. Eastman (Random House Books for Young Readers)

NONFICTION

1. "Food" by Mary Hyman (Little, Brown)

2. "I've Been Thinking..." by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

3. "There's No Place Like Space" by Tish Rabe (Random House Books for Young Readers)

4. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

5. "Oh Say Can You Say Di-no-saur?" by Bonnie Worth (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt & Company)

7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" by Michelle McNamara (Harper)

9. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. "Metabolism Revolution" by Haylie Pomroy (Harper Wave)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Hello Stranger" by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

2. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

3. "Fatal Chaos" by Marie Force (Harlequin)

4. "Public Secrets" by Nora Roberts (Random House)

5. "One Last Time" by Corrine Michaels (Corinne Michaels)

6. "Red Sparrow" by Jason Matthews (Scribner)

7. "Reflections of Yesterday" by Debbi Macomber (Random House)

8. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (HarperCollins)

9. "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books)

10. "Billionaire Unloved" by J.S. Scott (J.S. Scott)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" by Michelle McNamara (Harper)

2. "Skin in the Game" by Nassim Nicholas Taleb (Random House)

3. "Food" by Mary Hyman (Little, Brown)

4. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

5. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. "I've Been Thinking..." by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

7. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

8. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

9. "Praying the Lord's Prayer" by Elmer L. Towns (Baker)

10. "Carthage Must Be Destroyed" by Richard Miles (Penguin)