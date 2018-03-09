Lisa Bonet says Bill Cosby gave off a 'sinister' energy
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Lisa Bonet has broken her silence about her former TV father Bill Cosby, saying she isn't surprised he's facing sexual misconduct allegations and claiming he gave off a "sinister" energy.
Bonet says in an interview with Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine that she wasn't aware of any inappropriate
"There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed," she says.
Cosby faces a retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. Prosecutors describe him as a serial predator.
Bonet and Cosby clashed over her starring in the R-rated "Angel Heart." Asked about Cosby's current situation, she says she "just leave(s) all that to karma and justice."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
Most Popular
-
Halifax police officer under investigation after man sustains broken nose at city shelter
-
Halifax police investigating after body found near Casino Nova Scotia
-
Toronto man set to be deported to Nigeria after a 13-year battle
-
Fixing the 'notorious' wind: Maritime Centre project approved with condition