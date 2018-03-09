Norm Macdonald to host his own Netflix talk show
A
A
Share via Email
Canadian comedy star Norm Macdonald is getting a talk show on Netflix.
The streaming service says it's ordered 10 episodes of "Norm Macdonald has a Show."
The program will feature one celebrity guest per episode, with the Quebec native as host and Adam Eget as his sidekick.
The two are also co-hosts of the podcast "Norm Macdonald Live."
Macdonald, a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member, will also be an executive producer and co-showrunner.
David Letterman, who also has a Netflix talk show, will be the location scout.
"Norm Macdonald has a Show" is produced under Macdonald's Anchor Spud Productions, along with Pygmy Wolf Productions in association with Lionsgate Television.
"The show will deliver great and unexpected conversation, jokes and a behind-the-scenes look at Norm's world," Netflix said Friday in a statement.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
Most Popular
-
Winter storm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia with snow, high winds in forecast
-
Halifax police officer under investigation after man sustains broken nose at city shelter
-
Parents react to Halifax school board decision to keep schools open
-
Toronto man set to be deported to Nigeria after a 13-year battle