Report: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix

LOS ANGELES — Barack Obama and Netflix reportedly are negotiating a deal for the former president and his wife, Michelle, to produce shows exclusively for the streaming service.
The proposed deal was reported Friday by The New York Times, which cited people familiar with the discussions who were not identified.
Netflix did not immediately respond for a request for comment. Obama spokeswoman Katie Hill declined comment on the report.
Obama senior advisor Eric Schultz, in a statement provided to The Associated Press, said the Obamas believe in the power of storytelling to inspire.
Schultz said the couple continues to explore new ways to help others share their stories.
The New York Times reported that Obama doesn't intend to use his Netflix shows to respond directly to President Donald Trump or conservative critics.
