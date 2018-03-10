Judy Garland's daughter Lorna Luft collapses backstage
LONDON — Singer Lorna Luft, the daughter of Judy Garland, has collapsed backstage after a concert in London and was rushed to the hospital, where she was undergoing tests.
The singer's representative Victoria Varela says the 65-year-old Luft collapsed on Friday night. The representative's says the singer's husband had been concerned that she was forgetting lyrics and a monologue.
The representative says Luft has been in remission from breast cancer, which she has been battling for six years.
