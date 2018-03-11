Canadian Screen Awards to take place in Toronto
TORONTO — The Canadian Screen Awards, celebrating the best in homegrown film and TV, take place tonight in Toronto.
The films "Ava," "Never Steady, Never Still" and "Hochelaga, Land of Souls" are the leading film nominees with eight nods apiece.
"Hochelaga, Land of Souls" was Canada's pick for the best foreign-language film category at this year's Oscars but didn't make the short list.
"Ava" is about a Tehran teen who grapples with losing her eyesight, while "Never Steady, Never Still" is about a mother battling Parkinson's disease.
"Maudie," starring Sally Hawkins as Nova Scotian folk artist Maud Lewis and Ethan Hawke as her husband, has seven nominations.
Dozens of awards have already been handed out in galas this week, with winners including the TV shows "Cardinal," "Mary Kills People" and "Alias Grace."
Actors Jonny Harris and Emma Hunter will co-host the show, which will air from Toronto's Sony Centre of Performing Arts on CBC.
