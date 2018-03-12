Barenaked Ladies to perform at the Juno Awards
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — The Barenaked Ladies with Steven Page will be among the performers at this year's Juno Awards.
As previously announced, the band will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the show, which will air on CBC from Vancouver on March 25.
Now organizers say they'll also perform together, nearly a decade after Page left the group he co-founded.
The moment is billed as "a one-time special performance" between Page and Ed Robertson, Jim Creeggan, Kevin Hearn and Tyler Stewart.
Hearn will also perform alongside Sarah Harmer and Dallas Green in a tribute to Gord Downie.
Other newly announced performers for the Junos broadcast include jazz star Diana Krall, pop artist Shawn Hook, and Nunavut indie roots band The Jerry Cans.
Felix Cartal will be the house DJ for the event, put on by the Canadian Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
Most Popular
-
Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
-
Former couple battles for custody of dog they bought together in top court
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland on why Nova Scotia needs better teacher discipline
-
Light-pole cracked, wires on road, after car flips in Dartmouth accident