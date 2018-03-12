British comedy veteran Ken Dodd dies at 90

LONDON — British comedian Ken Dodd, whose seven-decade career stretched from the music-hall era to the age of social media, has died. He was 90.

Publicist Robert Holmes says Dodd died Sunday at his Liverpool home — the same house where he was born in 1927. Dodd, who had recently been hospitalized with a chest infection, married his long-time partner Anne Jones on Friday.

Instantly recognizable for his mop of hair and crooked teeth, Dodd was famous for his rapid-fire one-liners and marathon stand-up show.

In the 1960s he held the Guinness world record for the longest joke-telling session: 1,500 jokes in three-and-a-half hours.