British comedy veteran Ken Dodd dies at 90

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2005 file photo, comedian Ken Dodd poses with a new oil on canvas portrait of himself entitled 'Ken Dodd. Entertainer' by Wiltshire artist David Cobley. British comedian Ken Dodd, whose seven-decade career stretched from the music-hall era to the age of social media, has died. He was 90. Publicist Robert Holmes says Dodd died Sunday, March 11, 2018 at his Liverpool home, the same house where he was born in 1927. (Fiona Hanson/PA via AP, File)

LONDON — British comedian Ken Dodd, whose seven-decade career stretched from the music-hall era to the age of social media, has died. He was 90.

Publicist Robert Holmes says Dodd died Sunday at his Liverpool home — the same house where he was born in 1927. Dodd, who had recently been hospitalized with a chest infection, married his long-time partner Anne Jones on Friday.

Instantly recognizable for his mop of hair and crooked teeth, Dodd was famous for his rapid-fire one-liners and marathon stand-up show.

In the 1960s he held the Guinness world record for the longest joke-telling session: 1,500 jokes in three-and-a-half hours.

Holmes said Dodd "was one of the last music hall greats." He said that "with Ken gone, the lights have been turned out in the world of variety."

