British comedy veteran Ken Dodd dies at 90
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — British comedian Ken Dodd, whose seven-decade career stretched from the music-hall era to the age of social media, has died. He was 90.
Publicist Robert Holmes says Dodd died Sunday at his Liverpool home — the same house where he was born in 1927. Dodd, who had recently been hospitalized with a chest infection, married his long-time partner Anne Jones on Friday.
Instantly recognizable for his mop of hair and crooked teeth, Dodd was famous for his rapid-fire one-liners and marathon stand-up show.
In the 1960s he held the Guinness world record for the longest joke-telling session: 1,500 jokes in three-and-a-half hours.
Holmes said Dodd "was one of the last music hall greats." He said that "with Ken gone, the lights have been turned out in the world of variety."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
Most Popular
-
Mohkinstsis Camp rises again to celebrate all peoples of Calgary
-
No, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are not in love — but the internet wants them to be
-
-
Police questioned man who dated Andrew Kinsman, victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur