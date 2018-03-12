Entertainment

Meghan Markle makes first appearance with Queen Elizabeth II

The American actress who is set to marry Harry on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19 joined the queen and other royals on Monday.

Prince William, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, March 12, 2018.

The Associated Press / Paul Grovere

LONDON — Prince Harry's bride-to-be has made her first public appearance with Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle joined the queen and other senior royals Monday at the Commonwealth Day service at London's Westminster Abbey.

It marked another milestone in Markle's path to joining the British monarch's family. The American actress is set to marry Harry on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19.

Harry and Markle were greeted with screams and shouts from some members of the public when they arrived at the venerable abbey.

They were joined by Prince William and his wife, Kate, Prince Charles, and other royals.

