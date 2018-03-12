Reggaeton star insults Venezuelan leader on social media

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's reggaeton-loving president may skip the next song by Latin Grammy-winner J Balvin.

The Colombian star extends a middle finger toward Nicolas Maduro and refers to him with an expletive in a brief music clip on his Instagram account. It racked up nearly 1.8 million views in the first 19 hours after being posted.

A publicist for the musician declined to say if it was a clip from an upcoming release.

Venezuela's socialist president is a former rock 'n' roll musician who sometimes breaks into reggaeton lyrics at public events.