English edition of Pope Francis book coming in August

St. Martin's Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "A Future of Faith: The Path of Change in Politics and Society" will be published Aug. 7 in the U.S. and the U.K. "A Future of Faith" is based on 12 talks Pope Francis had with Dominique Wolton, a French sociologist. In the book, published in France last fall, Pope Francis disclosed that when he was 42 he had sessions weekly with a psychoanalyst who was female and Jewish to "clarify some things." He also discussed his views on everything from divorce to ecology.