Heather Locklear charged with battery of first responders

FILE - In a July 24, 2013 file photo, Heather Locklear arrives at the TNT 25th Anniversary Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Locklear has been charged with several counts of battery against first responders who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home. The 56-year-old ‚ÄúMelrose Place‚Äù actress was charged Monday, March 12, 2018, with four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer or emergency personnel, and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

VENTURA, Calif. — Heather Locklear has been charged with several counts of battery against first responders who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home.

The 56-year-old "Melrose Place" actress was charged Monday with four misdemeanour counts of battery on an officer or emergency personnel, and one misdemeanour count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Sheriff's officials said Locklear kicked, pushed and shouted at deputies who were answering a report that she had been violent with her boyfriend Feb. 26. No domestic violence charges have been filed.

Locklear's representatives did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

She's scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court.

Defendants in misdemeanour cases generally do not have to appear in person if they are represented by an attorney.

