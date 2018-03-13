Heather Locklear charged with battery of first responders
VENTURA, Calif. — Heather Locklear has been charged with several counts of battery against first responders who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home.
The 56-year-old "Melrose Place" actress was charged Monday with four
Sheriff's officials said Locklear kicked, pushed and shouted at deputies who were answering a report that she had been violent with her boyfriend Feb. 26. No domestic violence charges have been filed.
Locklear's representatives did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
She's scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court.
