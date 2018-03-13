Joy Behar of 'The View' apologizes for Christianity comment
NEW YORK — Joy Behar of "The View" is apologizing for comments she made for equating people's claims that Jesus Christ talks to them to mental illness.
Her apology on "The View" Tuesday came after
The comments had Behar saying "it's one thing to talk to Jesus. It's another thing when Jesus talks to you. That's called mental illness, if I'm not correct — hearing voices." They were made during a discussion of Pence on the daytime talk show last month.
Behar said Tuesday she'd been raised to respect all faiths and that she fell short of that last month.
